Sack incompetent AOB MP, DCE - Angry NPP supporters to Akufo-Addo

The supporters shared their grievances at the Breman Asikuma Community Center

Some Angry New Patriotic Party Members in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency in the Central Region have accused their Member of Parliament, Anthony Effah, and the District Chief Executive, Isaac Odoom, of being the cause of the party’s defeat in the Constituency.

Addressing the Press at the Breman Asikuma Community Center, Franklin Teye Martey, a Polling Station Secretary, said the MP and DCE campaigned for ‘skirt and Blouse’ voting ahead of the December 7 election which affected the NPP’s votes in the area.



“We saw the Member of Parliament and his District Chief Executive donating some items to the NDC supporters in the just ended general elections to vote for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Parliamentary Candidate Hon. Alhaji Kobina Ghansah to win the election which he won. So we are calling for the immediate dismissal of the DCE Isaac Odoom and the sanctioning of the MP Hon. Anthony Effah.

“For New Patriotic Party to rule the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency for long, the MP and his District Chief Executive must be sacked from office immediately else the NPP will collapse totally in this Constituency.”