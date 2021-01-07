Sack ‘vigilante’ Carlos Ahenkorah for ballot snatching – Former Dep. Minister advises Parliament

Carlos Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West snatched ballot papers whiles it was being counted

A former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister under erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, Joseph Yammin, has called on the leadership of Parliament to dismiss the Member of Parliament(MP) for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah for snatching ballot papers in Parliament to disrupt Speaker of Parliament election.

The lawmaker on Thursday dawn snatched uncounted ballot papers in the Speaker of Parliament elections and attempted to bolt with them but was given a hot chase by his colleagues from the National Democratic Congress (NDC)



Members of Parliament (MPs) began celebrating what they expected to be a victory in their favour after the Speaker of Parliament election pointed to the fact that Albert Sumana Kingsford Bagbin was leading.



Joseph Yammin speaking in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com expressed his displeasure about the behavior of Hon Carlos Ahenkorah for snatching ballot papers.

According to Joseph Yammin, “I was shocked when I saw a Member of Parliament (MP) turning himself as a vigilante person snatching ballot papers in parliament. Carlos Ahenkorah’s behavior is clear that he doesn’t deserve to be a member of parliament and he doesn’t deserve the Honourable title. If Ghana is a serious country, Ahenkorah should step down as MP” Yammin said.



“Snatching of ballots is a crime Ahenkorah should be arrested. Sene West ballot snatcher is in prison so why not Ahenkorah? The law should be applied equally when it comes to snatching of ballots” Yammin insisted.