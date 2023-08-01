Saglemi Housing saga: Trial of Collins Dauda, others to begin on November 9, 2023

Former Minister of Water Resources, Works, and Housing, Collins Dauda

Source: GNA

An Accra High Court will commence fully the trial of Alhaji Collins Dauda, a former Minister of Water Resources, Works, and Housing and four others from November 9, 2023, after the legal vacation.

The parties have agreed on two days, which are Thursdays and Fridays of every week.



The Court presided over by Justice Ernest Owusu Dapaah, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, having concluded on parts of the pre-trial process and Case Management Conference, ordered the State to open its case on the agreed date.



Other accused persons are Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah, also a former Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, a former Chief Director, Mr Andrew Clocanas, Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS Ghana Limited (4th Accused) and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, Chief Executive Officer, and owner of Ridge Management Solutions Ghana Limited, (5th Accused).



They are standing trial over the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project and are facing 70 charges.

They are said to have willfully caused financial loss to the state over the $200M sum approved for the project.



They have all pleaded not guilty and have been granted bail.



Earlier, prosecutors told the Court that they would call five witnesses to testify in the case, where the evidence-in-chief from the witnesses, coupled with cross-examination from the defence was estimated to last for 1, 952 hours.