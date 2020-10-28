Saglemi housing project should remind Ghanaians of NDC’s incompetence – State House CEO

File Photo: Saglemi housing project

The Managing Director of State Housing Company Limited and a member of the company’s Board of Directors, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah has expressed that Ghanaians must never forget the incompetence displayed by the National Democratic Congress in the Saglemi housing project during their tenure.

It was alleged that after Parliament passed the Saglemi Housing project agreement in October 2012 for the construction of 5,000 housing units at 200 million dollars, the then Housing Minister, Collins Dauda reviewed the contract, scaling down the number of units to some 1,500 units and later to 1,024 units after another review in 2016.



Kwabena Ampofo Appiah speaking on this issue with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show stated that he was highly disappointed in the opposition NDC and thus advised Ghanaians to consider how the NDC has failed them when it comes to affordable housing and to some extent all areas of Ghana’s development.



“Sometimes when I think about the Saglemi Housing project, I feel very saddened. This is because I don’t understand why they will build it in such a place.



But it is an eyesore. It is something that Ghanaians must use to remind themselves that the party NDC should not be given the power to manage the affairs of the country again. This is because that edifice should always remind us that once upon a time, there was an incompetent batch that was ruling this country and that is what they left us with”, he said.

In his submission, he, however, assured that the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) will offer Ghanaians a better alternative by providing housing projects to every district that will need a housing project.



“If you are looking at a housing project, every district must have one. Some will call it one district, one housing project but there are some districts that don’t need it and of course, we won’t put it there but those that need it that is what we will be doing. So there are a lot of exciting things coming in 2021 and beyond if Ghana gives us the nod”, he added.



In April this year, the Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, revealed that Government will complete 1500 units of the Saglemi Affordable Housing Projects by December 7.



Samuel Atta Akyea stated that he was committed to ensuring the homes are completed after completion of an audit into the alleged misappropriation of funds by the opposition NDC.