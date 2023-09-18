Salam Mustapha tours registration centre in parts of Greater Accra Region

Salam Mustapha addresses some of the registrants

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has toured voter registration centers in the Sege and Ada constituencies of the Greater Accra region.

With a resounding cry of "We shall break the eight (8) and the NDC will not understand," Mustapha charged forward in a meeting with some Polling Station executives in Ada, after closely monitoring the ongoing voter registration exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC).



The voter registration exercise, a crucial step in the democratic process, aims to update and expand the voters' register ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Mustapha's active presence at the registration centers underscores the NPP's commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent process. As the NPP's National Youth Organiser, he plays a vital role in mobilizing support and rallying the party's youthful base.



It is also a testament to the NPP's unwavering determination to secure a third consecutive term in office. With the slogan "break the eight," the party is determined to break the cycle of two-term presidencies in Ghana's political landscape.