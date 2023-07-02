Sam George 'butchers' NPP's Charles Opoku on live TV, calls him '6-second man'

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has lambasted the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the just-ended Assin North by-elections over what he says is his inability to speak up for himself.

According to Sam George, during the entire period of campaign ahead of the by-elections which were held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Charles Opoku could not even for once, speak about his plans or relay any campaign messages by himself.



Rather, he says, he allowed for his party members and leadership including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to campaign for him.



“I’m challenging all the media houses to show me 1-minute footage of the NPP candidate speaking. At his own final rally where President Akufo-Addo went to make those unfortunate extra-prejudicial comments, at his own final rally, he didn’t speak,” he noted in an interview with TV3.



Berating the NPP candidate’s public speaking abilities, the MP asked how Charles Opoku expected to represent his people in parliament if he was elected and had to speak on their behalf.



“The only time he spoke, was in a 6-second video, this was after he won the nomination he was asked; ‘you’ve won the nomination, what do we expect to see?’ his answer was ‘nothing, nothing, nothing’, that was the end of the interview.

“So this was the person who if he had won elections and had come to parliament and they said, honourable member for Assin North, rise in parliament and speak for your people, he would have risen, bowed before the speaker and said; ‘nothing, nothing, nothing’ and sat down. The person cannot even speak and say my name is Charles Opoku. I am daring any media house to show me a footage of him speaking publicly throughout the 4-week campaign,” he said.



Adding, “It was a strategy to have a ‘deaf and dumb’ candidate? and this is with all due respect and apologies to persons with that.



“I’m doing that in quotes, and I’m not saying someone who is deaf or someone who is dumb, I’m talking about someone who cannot even open his mouth, cannot express himself. His own interview, his whole communication in his campaign for 4 weeks was ‘nothing, nothing, nothing’.







