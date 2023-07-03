8
Menu
News

Sam George relentlessly mocks NPP for Assin North's defeat

Sam George For Ghanaweb Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sam Nartey George is not letting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) off the hook for the defeat the party conceded in the just-ended Assin North by-election.

In a tweet spotted by GhanaWeb, the lawmaker was reacting to a TikTok video compilation of some saddening reactions of some NPP bigwigs made by @zeinabalhassan.

Reacting to the said video, Sam George said that the members of the NPP ought to be comforted and sympathised with to heal from the unexpected fall in Assin North.

"Take a moment and sympathise with an NPP person by you," Sam George tweeted with laughing emojis.

The Assin North by-election ended on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, with the NDC candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, garnering a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.

Despite a pending trial in which the State is charging James Gyakye Quayson with forgery and perjury, the residents of Assin North massively voted for the then-removed MP to represent them in parliament.

The MP-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson is expected to be sworn in by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:





ABJ/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: