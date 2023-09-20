Sam George writes to NDC Council of Elders to quickly dismiss petition against Omane Boamah

Sam George is the MP for Ningo-Prampram

The Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has received a counter-petition from the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, over the appointment of Dr. Omane Boamah.

Dr. Omane Boamah was recently appointed by the NDC as its Director of Elections and IT, but one Delanyo Agbe, who describes himself “as a concerned NDC supporter and social activist, deeply invested in the progress and success of our party,” filed a petition with the Council against the decision.



In the petition, Agbe had raised issues such as the lack of expertise in IT and risk to party credibility by the former Minister of Communication.



“Election management and ICT are critical components of modern political campaigning… Dr. Omane Boamah’s medical background, while noteworthy, does not seem to align with the intricate technicalities of information and communication technology and the complexities of electoral processes,” he wrote in his petition, 3news.com has reported.



But the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has disagreed, giving defensive reasons as to why the appointment of Omane Boamah is in the right order.



“My beloved and respected Council of Elders, this particular Party appointment sent the most emphatic signal of our seriousness and resolve to annex power in the 2024 polls… Let no one seek to, for whatever motivation, walk back such a positive and pragmatic step on which our 2024 electoral victory is anchored.

“The appointee – An ICT Leader, NDC Deputy Campaign Coordinator for the successful 2012 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, and Secretary to the successful 2011 Get Atta Mills Elected (GAME) campaign team – is loyal, dedicated, focused, analytical and practical.



“He is a pragmatic perfectionist and is meticulously intentional and thorough. His attention to fine details is rare. His technical ability is without doubt, and his record is without blemish. Moreover, he has quickly set the entire party structures in readiness, exemplified by his management of the ongoing Limited Registration Exercise by the Electoral Commission,” he is said to have indicated in his counter-petition.



Sam Nartey George therefore implored the Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress to strike out the petition by Agbe.



“… dismiss the said petition with alacrity as it has the propensity to shift the focus of the appointee from the solemn task we have handed him. Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah is an asset to our great tradition, and we must use this as an example that our Party appreciates the sacrifice of young people and truly believes in their abilities to deliver whenever the need arises.



“I am a young man deeply connected to the ‘streets of Ghana’, and I can assure you that the appointee is the best choice at this given time,” he added.

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







AE/AW