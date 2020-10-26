Sam Korankye Ankrah cautions against electoral violence

Source: Joseph Allotey-Kpakpoe, Contributor

Founder and Apostle General of Royal house Chapel International, Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah has cautioned against violence and the creation of fear and panic as the country heads to the polls on December 7.

The man of God who has been very instrumental in providing spiritual direction for the country said there is no need for any group of people to take up arms and cause trouble to win power.



He emphasised that God's hand prevails in the affairs of men and the selection of the next president is in the hands of God. Only one of the many candidates will be chosen; as such a country that had gone on the road of elections several times and emerged victoriously, should not experience anything different this year.



He admonished, “Ghana, as we go on the road of Election 2020, do not fall, by the way, do not kill yourself, does not cause trouble.”



The Apostle General, preaching the sermon titled, “Is There Not A Cause” from Genesis 45:5-8 & 24, referenced the biblical Joseph as a technocrat and politician. Likening his prison years to being in opposition, he admonished that losing the election does not mean losing all.

"Just as it was in prison that Joseph learned the art of service, being in opposition is an opportunity to get acquainted with the people at the grassroots and learn about their needs so that when you come into power, you can serve them better," he said.



Acknowledging the efforts of the ruling government, he advised the citizenry to appreciate it when other parties do good works because the same hand of God that got them there can get the opposition there another day.



Using Genesis 41:38-39 as a guide, the Apostle General concluded by urging Ghanaians to consider aspirants who are filled with the Spirit of God, wisdom, intelligence and knowledge.





