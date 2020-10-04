Samira Bawumia supports Fulani flood victims in Daboya

Second lady Mrs Samira Bawumia presenting some items to Fulanis affected by the flood

The Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia, has presented relief items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to Fulanis affected by the flood that hit Daboya last month.

The items include 100 bags of cement, packs of roofing sheets, bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil, blankets, mats among others.



On Tuesday, September 15, a 3-year-old Fulani girl lost her life and over 750 displaced following a flood that hit the area.



Presenting the items to the displaced Fulanis seeking shelter at the Wasipe Senior High School in Daboya, the Second Lady, who is also a Fulani, told the victims government shares in their plight.



She appealed to the them to vote massively to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on December 7.

“The NPP government has demonstrated a vision, a clear support and love for this country through its programmes and policies and everybody has witnessed the development of this country.”



She noted the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has shown their disregard for Fulanis living in the country.



The spokesperson of the Fulani community in Daboya, Mohammed Shaibu, who spoke in Fulani, expressed gratitude to the wife of the Vice President for her gesture.



He was unhappy majority of the Fulani extraction could not take part in the voter registration exercise.