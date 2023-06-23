Sammy Gyamfi accuses NPP of buying votes ahead of Assin North by-election

The Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has alleged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is buying the votes of the residents of Assin North with state-owned knapsack sprayers and fertilisers.

The communicator shared this information on his Facebook page, adding video evidence to back his claim.



In his post, Sammy Gyamfi named NPP chairman Stephen Ntim and General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua as the names of some party bigwigs who are leading the vote-buying expedition.



In the video evidence posted by the NDC communicator, two white pick-ups and a Rhino truck could be seen with boxes of knapsack sprayers and sacks of fertiliser and allegedly headed for Ningo, Gangan, Ayittey and other NDC strongholds in Assin North.



"Corrupt NPP government desperately seeking to buy votes in Assin North with state-owned knapsack sprayers and fertilizers.



"Consignment currently en route to Ningo, Gangan, Ayittey and other NDC strongholds.

"The team is led by NPP National Chairman Stephen Ntim, General Secretary Justin Kodua, and other bigwigs of the ruling party," parts of Sammy Gyamfi's post read.



Sammy Gyamfi also lamented the use of taxpayers' money for corrupt and unnecessary businesses by the government of the day.



"See the attached videos for hardcore evidence of how taxpayers’ monies are being abused for election purposes by the failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government," he added.



Watch the video posted by Sammy Gyamfi below













