Sammy Gyamfi behaves childish – NPP Communicator

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah has jabbed the National Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi for being childish over his threats against security agencies in Ghana.

This comments come on the back of the NDC Communications Director saying the military and police are increasingly becoming partisan under the NPP government.



His reproach comes on the heels of Sammy Gyamfi’s utterances that, the ruling government is manipulating the security agencies ahead of the 2020 elections.



In recent weeks, the issue of political insults has moved to the fore as the atmosphere heats up for the 2020 elections in which Nana Kay stressed that insults and violence does not win elections.

“I don’t really expect anything different from what Sammy Gyamfi is doing by attacking security agencies. I describe Sammy Gyamfi’s comments as insensitive, maligning, malicious, cruel, mean, despiteful, nasty, vicious and barbaric," he told Kingdomfmonline.com



But according to Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah, Sammy Gyamfi ought to rather focus on learning from the NPP’s best political practices.



He further called on the rank and file of the NDC to reprimand their National Communications Officer to refrain from such “compassionless and infantile attitude,” moving forward.

