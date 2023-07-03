Sammy Gyamfi exposes NPP's alleged bribery and jail threats to James Gyakye Quayson

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer NDC with James Gyakye Quayson

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has lauded the tireless efforts of James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North.

According to Sammy Gyamfi despite attempts to bribe and intimidate him into backing off, James Gyakye Quayson remained resolute and stayed true to his people.



Sammy Gyamfi in a Facebook post, described Quayson as someone who embodies both fearlessness and meekness, with an unwavering conviction to fight for justice against all odds.



“Folks, not much has been said about the relentlessness of the MP elect for Assin North, without which victory may have eluded us. They tried to bribe him to back off. When they failed, they threatened him with jail. But in all these things, he was unwavering in his commitment and love for his people.



"Always calm but confident; humble but courageous; sober but inspiring; meek but fearless.His personal conviction and determination to fight for justice against all odds, even at the risk of losing his civil liberties, is the reason we are smiling today," he said.



The NDC National Communications Officer emphasized that it was Quayson's determination and willingness to defend what he believed in, even at the risk of jeopardizing his civil liberties, that ultimately brought smiles to their faces.



Gyamfi urged others to join him in celebrating Hon. James Gyakye Quayson, whom he fondly referred to as the "First Gentleman of the good people of Assin North" and the "Old Soldier."

Gyakye Quayson emerged as the winner of the Assin North by-election held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



