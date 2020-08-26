Politics

Sammy Gyamfi mocks Bawumia-Amewu contradiction on Bole power project

Sammy Gyamfi is NDC's National Communications Officer

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called out the government for lying about its infrastructural achievements.

Sammy Gyamfi said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, have contradicted each other about the status of an electricity project in Chibriyoa in the Bole District of the Upper East Region.



“Folks, so on 6th August 2020, the Minister for Energy, John Peter Amewu told the august House of Parliament, that there has not been any extension of electricity to Chibriyoa and its surrounding communities in the Bole District, only for our Vice President, Dr. Bawumia to launch a so-called delivery tracker 12 days after, that claims that there is an ongoing electrification project at Chibriyoa in the Bole District,” Sammy Gyamfi wrote on his Facebook timeline.



“When we say that the Akufo Addo-government is a ‘419’ establishment, some of you don’t believe us,” he added.

