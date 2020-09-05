Politics

Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo, says he can’t complain about 'Sakawa' tag

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has thrown salvos at President Akufo-Addo saying his obsession with the name Mahama can no longer be discounted.

In a statement the young politician expressed worry over why the President would ask the Catholic Bishops’ Conference to condemn Mr. Mahama over the latter’s sharing of a piece writing by Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo who described Agyapa Royalties deal as a deal hatched by ‘Akyem Sakawa Mafias’.



The president complained to Catholic Bishops at a meeting at the Jubilee House after Mr Mahama shared an article by lawmaker Isaac Adongo which used the labelling ‘Akyem Sakawa Boys’ for some individuals in government.



“Archbishop, this name-calling seems to be a feature of Ghanaian public life. But sometimes, when things come out, we would hope that you will comment on them. The comment made by my opponent, “Akyem Sakawa people,” I have not heard any public figure, independent person, yourselves, comment on it. It is completely unacceptable. If I were to get up to make comments about Northerners or Gonjas, you can imagine the uproar that would be in the country.



“Presidential candidate, a former President of Ghana, you can call a group of Ghanaians “sakawa people”, and it involves the group for which the sitting President comes, and that statement goes without comment, and at the same time we hear all these statements, let all try and bring the politics of insults to an end,” the President added.



But the NDC executive says the president has no right to complain.



”Can President Akufo Addo remind himself of his description of “ECOWAS Citizens” in reference to a particular ethnic group and the deliberate misuse of state security agencies against that ethnic group during the recent voter registration exercise? Was he not in this country when the NPP MP for Adansi-Asokwa, K.T Hammond described Ewes as Togolese?

So President Akufo Addo has not heard about the state-sponsored ethnocentric harassment against Ewes and northerners at Banda, Ketu South, Ahafo Ano North among others, during the recent voter registration exercise?”



Read the full statement below



In the video below, President Akufo-Addo is actually asking the Catholic Bishops Conference to condemn what exactly? So President Akufo Addo is actually alive to social media political jabs, whilst he pretends not to see nor hear about any of the state-sponsored acts that have threatened and continue to threaten the peace and cohesion of this country?



It is now obvious that President Akufo Addo and the NPP’s obsession with the name “Mahama” can no longer be discounted. Indeed, for those who had time to count,President Mahama’s name is said to have received over 1000 mentions during the NPP’s recent manifesto launch, far more than any policy proposition the NPP presented to the Ghanaian people.



In fact, President Akufo Addo’s own incessant references to the name “Mahama” in nearly every public appearance of his, goes to confirm that the central focus of the NPP’s campaign this year is President Mahama and nothing more. But suffice it to say also that this campaign based on a “Mahama phobia” is falling apart.



In the video below, President Akufo-Addo is actually asking the Catholic Bishops Conference to condemn what exactly? So President Akufo Addo is actually alive to social media political jabs, whilst he pretends not to see nor hear about any of the state-sponsored acts that have threatened and continue to threaten the peace and cohesion of this country?

Can President Akufo Addo remind himself of his description of “ECOWAS Citizens” in reference to a particular ethnic group and the deliberate misuse of state security agencies against that ethnic group during the recent voter registration exercise? Was he not in this country when the NPP MP for Adansi-Asokwa, K.T Hammond described Ewes as Togolese?



So President Akufo Addo has not heard about the state-sponsored ethnocentric harassment against Ewes and northerners at Banda, Ketu South, Ahafo Ano North among others, during the recent voter registration exercise?



Again, has President Akufo Addo forgotten about his description of President Mills of blessed memory as “Professor do little”, as well as his recent description of his critics as “naysayers” and “political Jeremiahs”?



Until President Akufo-Addo rises above pettiness to address these critical issues that actually border on the peace and cohesion of Ghana, I would consider his comments in the attached video as another joke from him. May I remind him that the 2020 election is about rescuing this country from his misrule and divisive governance and not about pandering to his petty whining and frustrations.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.