Samuel Atta Kyea warns minority against adopting a tit-for-tat approach

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Kyea

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Kyea, has countered assertions suggesting that the letter from the Presidency to Parliament concerning the anti-gay bill constitutes a breach of the Constitution.

Atta Kyea's remarks come in response to Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin's suspension of the approval process for ministers and deputy ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.



Alban Bagbin's decision followed a directive from the Presidency, which issued a cease-and-desist letter to Parliament, restraining the House from forwarding the bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values for the President's assent.



The move has drawn criticism from the Majority Caucus in Parliament.



In an interview with Citinews, Atta Kyea urged the minority against adopting a tit-for-tat approach.



He emphasized the importance of addressing any potential constitutional violations through appropriate channels rather than resorting to tactics aimed at frustrating the President's work.



“I will not say that there is a pattern from the president’s end to, sort of, frustrate the processes of assenting to bills. Even if he does that, you can bring it to his attention. We should not say, and I am not saying, that is the state of affairs.”

“If the president is doing something unconstitutional, there are processes to bring the president to order. But to lower the standards of governance to say, oh, let’s do a tit-for-tat, let’s ensure that we frustrate his work because we sent some bills to him, and he doesn’t want to assent to those bills, I don’t believe that is the way to go.”



Alban Bagbin clarified that his action was prompted by an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by MP Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, which rendered Parliament incapable of approving new ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.



