Samuel Sesah wins KNUST SRC presidential elections

KNUST SRC President-elect, Samuel Sesah

Samuel Sesah on a second attempt has been elected to occupy the high office of the President of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Student’s Representative Council.

KNUST SRC President-elect, Sesah is a fifth-year Doctor of Optometry student at the university.



He won the election in a landslide victory as he beat three other presidential candidates to win the seat.

He obtained 8,194 votes which represented 87% of the total valid votes cast.



In an unprecedented COVID-19 dictated educational system, Sesah will have the task of ensuring students needs are met.