Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, Lolobi must vote before inauguration of 8th Parliament – Kwaku Azar

Prof Kwaku Asare is a legal practitioner and an Accounting Professor

Outspoken lawyer, Professor Kwaku Asare, known popularly as Kwaku Azar, has said the Electoral Commission (EC) breached the 1992 Constitution when it prevented eligible voters in Satrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) from voting in the parliamentary elections on December 7, 2020.

Calling it a “constitutional crisis” he said the only way to resolve the issue would be to allow them to chose a Legislator to represent them before the 8th Parliament is inaugurated on January 6, 2020.



“The constitutional crisis was created on December 6 when the EC issued an unconstitutional directive to some voters to stay away from the parliamentary elections.



“The way to resolve the crisis is obvious. Let #SALL vote before the opening of Parliament, as I suggested on December 6,” he wrote on Facebook.



Eligible voters in SALL were prevented from voting in the December 7 parliamentary elections.



This came about because when the government began a process to carve Oti Region out of the Volta Region, the people of SALL protested that they wanted to remain in Hohoe, which is in the Volta Region.



The government did not grant them that wish.

After the creation of Oti Region, SALL was included to the region, although Hohoe, their mother district and the constituency they wish to be identified with, remained in the Volta Region.



Commenting on the matter on Facebook, Prof Asare said: “We must resist the temptation to inject partisanship into election rules, requirements, or practices that burden the right to vote.”



The Accounting professor added: “Allowing the EC to decide who can vote in general elections, thereby allowing the EC to determine the Speaker of the chamber, is a precedent that effectively creates a new Republic.



“The Justice Minister, charged with defending the Constitution, must be leading this fight. But this is Ghana!”



Read the full post below.



