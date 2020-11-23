Save the advice for your cousin - Kwakye Ofosu replies Gabby Otchere-Darko over campaign promises

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is a former deputy Communications Minister

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party has been told to channel his energy and expertise into fine-tuning the campaign messages of the presidential candidate of the party instead of focusing on the presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress.

Gabby Otchere-Darko, in a social media post, offered a piece of advice to John Dramani Mahama on how he should craft his campaign messages.



He noted that the message being propagated by John Mahama ahead of the elections is unconvincing as his record as President does not support it.



He explained that the NDC claims to be on a ‘rescue mission’ of the economy but the performance of the party while in power is at variance with their campaign message.



The legal practitioner reminded the NDC that had it not been the intervention of the IMF, the country’s economy would have collapsed under their watch.



Gabby Otchere-Darko tweeted: “A campaign message must be believable. Don’t promise to do something voters know you are not capable of doing. You called for external hands to rescue the economy for you when you were in office. Now, you say you are on a “rescue mission” and voters must believe you? Be serious!".



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former deputy Communications Minister asked Gabby to offer his services to his ‘cousin’ Nana Akufo-Addo.

“Save the advice on believable promises for your cousin, Akufo-Addo, who promised to restore the Korle Lagoon and restock it with fish”, he tweeted.



The exchange between the two men was triggered by a comment from the flagbearer of the NDC that the NPP government has managed the economy badly.



Mahama defended his government’s decision to seek assistance from the IMF.



“They said the economy has been the best that we have ever had since independence. We have not been able to survive even one month [of coronavirus]. if we didn’t run to the IMF for the $1billion rapid credit facility, it is possible that in the next two months probably, salaries would not have been paid.”





Save the advice on believable promises for your cousin,Akufo-Addo, who promised to restore the Korle Lagoon and restock it with fish. https://t.co/Fqdm373HdG — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) November 23, 2020