Regional News

Sawla NDC Chairman urges leading members to go down to grassroots

Alhaji Osman, Chairman for Tuna

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency chairman for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency of the Savannah Region Alhaji Salia Osman is pleading with the top hierarchy of the party to do serious work within their constituencies and branches instead of being so loud at the Regions and the National level.

He made the above call when a research team of the party NDC called upon him at his residence on 17th August, 2020.



Alhaji Osman who was a zonal (ward) Chairman for Tuna, a Constituency Treasurer and a Member of the 2016 election task force for bemoaned the lost of certain polling stations where party bigwigs voted during the 2016 general elections.



The business man equally pleaded with the party leadership to consider and carefully handle the appendage groups( affiliated bodies) of the NDC.



He said when such groups are not properly handled the party often veer off her structures. Chairman Osman counted about ten groups that are emerging from the NDC and wondered who they were accountable to.



He added; “Everyone is trying to catch the eye of JM instead of the eyes of the voters”.

He was more concern of strategies to tackle the Eastern and Ashanti regions and pleaded with the campaign team of the flag bearer and running mate to humbly task former appointees and party executives to handle their various constituencies within the regions.



He suggested that, the regions and constituencies should have access to the leader of the NDC John Dramani Mahama.



Alhaji Osman has promised to win over 100 branches of the 113 branches making up his constituency.



“Chairman Grader” as he is known is pleading with everyone within Sawla-Tuna-Kalba to work seriously at his or her branch.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.