#SayItLoud: Court issues Warrant of Arrest for contractor who duped client of over GH¢40,000

Building ones’ own home is no easy feat in the country nowadays. Though very fulfilling when all is done, the funding and supervision process can be tough.

Imagine then, that a contractor employed to work on your building, bolts with your hard-earned monies. This is the plight of Madam Mavis Agyei Kumi, a businesswoman who allocated all her life savings-investment into building a home for her family.



Narrating her predicament on #SayItLoud, she noted that an amount totalling over GHC40,000 has been done away with by one Emmanuel Asare whom she had contracted to fix the roof of her abode.



She told GhanaWeb’s Wonder Hagan that having been introduced by some acquaintances who vouched for Mr Asare, she made half payments to him for her building to be roofed.



Although she had an initial plan to roof part of her house due to her income capacity, she was talked out of it by the contractor who pressured her to make full payment for the entire building to be roofed.



Weeks after making full payment to Mr Emmanuel Asare, however, he could not be reached anytime she called him on his phone.

Monies from her investments, both for herself and her baby girl have been lost to a ‘contracting thief’.



With the permission of the police, she has been issued a Warrant of Arrest by the Teshie Nungua District Court, with which she hopes the suspect can be found.



Watch her narrate her story in this edition of #SayItLoud:



