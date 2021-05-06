SayItLoud: East Legon property owners cry foul over demolition exercise

On April 27, 2021, a group of aggrieved land and property owners held a press conference where they stated that they had become victims of an injustice owing to the demolition of their properties.

According to the victims, the only basis of justification given by one Mr Clement Gyato who led the exercise was that he had the authorisation of the Ministers of Land and Natural Resources, and the Minister of National Security to reclaim the land as a state property.



GhanaWeb spoke to representatives of the Land and Property Owners at East Legon Mempeasem who say they have collectively suffered losses running into about GH¢200,000.



Taking their turn on GhanaWeb’s #SayItLoud, the victims detailed the history behind the land, how they were acquired from the custodians and their legitimacy of ownership including documentation.

The aggrieved property owners also called on the President of the land, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in what they describe as attempts by some individuals to eject them from their legally acquired lands under the guise of reclaiming state lands.



Listen to them narrate their ordeal to George Ayisi:



