SayItLoud: GIJ goes red as students bash management over deferment suggestion

Students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism have been on a collision course with management of the school in the last 48 hours.

The development comes on the back of a directive issued by the management on Tuesday, March 24, 2021, in which it directed that students who had paid their fees beyond a given deadline were to defer their course to the next academic year.



The release which came in the late hours of Tuesday saw students of the institutions take to various social media platforms to express sentiments on the directive.



On Wednesday, some students of the institution massed up at the school's old campus at Cantonments in Accra to protest the directive and demand that management rescinds its decision.



Security services in anticipation of the student’s reaction to the directive kept the school under lock and prevented the students from accessing both the old campus and the new campus at Dzorwulu.

GhanaWeb TV #SayItLoud caught up with some of the students who expressed grave concerns about the directive and its implication on their academics.



In the moment of frustration and almost overcome with emotions, some of the students who spoke to GhanaWeb’s George Ayisi on #SayItLoud, described the directive which comes less than a week to their end of semester exam as insensitive to their plight, especially in the era of COVID-19 pandemic where a lot of people have been facing economic hardship.



Watch as GIJ students take their turn on #SayItLoud:



