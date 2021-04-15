SayItLoud: How to curb fast money craze among the youth? - Kasoa residents speak

The conversation around ritual killings and the quest for getting rich quickly especially among the youth have in the last couple of weeks pervaded the airwaves and various platforms.

This was after a 10-year-old boy was murdered by two teenage friends at Kasoa in the Central Region. Their reason? To use him for ritual money after they had allegedly contacted a fetish priestess to aid them in their escapade.



While some quarters have blamed the increasing phenomenon on advertising space given such perpetrators by media houses, others are calling for the conversation to be extended to redefining societal values.



Over the years, Kasoa has been described by many as a hub of criminals and an area of increased social vices.



Residents who spoke on #SayItLoud among other things pleaded with government to increase security personnel presence in the area.

Others were of the view that the lack of employment opportunities had created the avenue for people to resort to all forms of means to make ends meet.



Watch the full interaction with Laud Adu-Asare in this edition of GhanaWeb’s #SayItLoud:



