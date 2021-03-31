SayItLoud: Rastafarians speak on misconceptions and Achimota blues

For Members of the Ghanaian Rastafari Community, their movement which has been classified by scholars as a religious and social movement has more often than not been misconstrued.

This has led to a situation where Rastafarians become the subject of constant victimization, stereotyping and acts of prejudgment.



Recently, a decision by the Authorities of Achimota School to reject the admission of two students on the basis of their Rasta dreadlocks has turned into an issue of national debate with members of the Rasta community citing it as an example of the injustices being perpetrated against their community.



According to the Rasta Community, the Achimota issue and the arguments being used to support it is a classic example of the stereotyping they face formed on the basis of misconceptions around the Rasta movement.

#SayItLoud featured two members of the Ghanaian Rasta Community, Ras Opuni and Ras Blackeye as well as the Head of Research for the Rastafari Council of Ghana, Ras Wiseman who shared their thoughts on the misconceptions surrounding the Rasta Community and their issues around the Rasta movement.



Watch the #SayItLoud below:



