#SayItLoud: Surviving the deadly coronavirus as a frontline worker (Promo)

Seven months down the line after Ghana first recorded its first Coronavirus case, the country has recorded almost 46,000 cases with over 45,000 of those recovering while, nearly 300 people have perished.

Despite the statistics, however, several Ghanaians appear to be in oblivion about the validity and effects of the viral disease which has created much more havoc in other parts of the world.



As a health worker himself, he sought to go the extra mile to join the contact tracing team to help fight the fast spreading global pandemic, the Coronavirus, on the frontlines.



He got a firsthand experience of what it feels like to be infected with the disease as well as the sad ‘consequences’ and reactions one endures from the society.



Things even got worse as stigmatisation pressures forced his hand to resign from his workplace.



A Medical Laboratory Scientist who served as a COVID-19 contact tracer takes his turn on #SayItLoud as he recounts his journey after he contracted the disease till he recovered.



Watch the full show on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 11am on all our platforms:

Website: www.ghanaweb.com



YouTube: GhanaWeb TV



Facebook: TheGhanaWeb



https://www.facebook.com/TheGhanaWeb/



Twitter: TheGhanaWeb





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.