SayItLoud: The real agenda behind #FixTheCountry revealed

The past week has seen the meteoric rise of the youth in Ghana charging authorities in government to be up and doing in order to deliver better amenities by starting a #FixTheCountry campaign.

The hashtag which started on social media has garnered over 800,000 reactions from Ghanaians across the world but has been met with criticisms from a section of government officials.



While many prominent people, stakeholders and civil society groups have joined the bandwagon to demand accountability from government, others have also labelled the campaign as self-seeking a politically motivated agenda to make the Akufo-Addo-led administration unpopular.



As part of efforts to further seek accountability from office holding individuals, the group called out a few who they labelled as not doing much to bring development to the country.



But reacting to the development, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu described the social media campaign as “an enclave of unnecessary discourse”.



“Increasingly these days, people put something in the media and it drives the course of the discussion which shouldn’t have been the case. Often times it is not premised on anything or research.

“Someone just shares something on social media and for one week it is driving us to an enclave of unnecessary discourse,” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu told a section of the media on Friday, May 7, 2021.



Originator of the #FixTheCountry campaign, a 24-year-old social media influencer and national service personnel noted that the sorry state of several systems in the country and unemployment rate are but a few reasons which forced him to start the movement.



Joshua Boye-Doe, known on social media as KalyJay maintained on GhanaWeb’s #SayItLoud that there were no political affiliations to the #FixTheCountry campaign.



Watch a one-on-one tell it all interview with Laud Harris Adu-Asare:



