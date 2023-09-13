Sayitloud: Tetteh Quarshie Art market traders reflect on life 2 years after their livelihoods were demolished

On June 28, 2021, the cumulative lives that traders at the Tetteh Quarshie Art and Craft Market in Accra had made for decades were brought to an abrupt, rude end when a demolition exercise robbed them of their investments.

With what they say was little to no notice given them on the exercise that pulled down all their shops and the contents therein, the traders were left with no other option than to pick up their lives again.



This was not an easy thing to do, as some of them told GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu, host of #Sayitloud on GhanaWeb TV, but they got a little lucky when a sizeable space of land was designated to them not too far from their former ‘home.’



But this was after the traders were forced to stay at home without a livelihood for about a year.



Two years after this demoralizing event, GhanaWeb returned to the new market to interact with them.



Frank Todah, Chairman of the Tetteh Quarshie Art and Craft Market, shared the sentiments of most of his people, plus all the plans they now have in securing their futures.



Watch the full video below:





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Meanwhile, quickly catch up on the story of Enil Art, the young Ghanaian artist making a name for himself by randomly surprise-sketching people in public places below. This is a GhanaWeb Special interview with Etsey Atisu:









You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb





AE/DAG