School Placement System: GES will work with over 400 staff for efficiency – PRO

Cassandra Twum Ampofo is the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Education Service (GES)

The Ghana Education Service is set to engage about 400 staff to work across the country as the service introduces call centers to address school placement system issues that will arise, Cassandra Twum Ampofo has said.

Speaking on Monday on Agoo FM, the PRO for the Service urged parents to stay calm since proper measures have been put in place adding they have engaged other Telco’s to support the new system.



The GES earlier in a statement said it will be setting up call centers to receive and address all placement issues.



This is to avoid overcrowding of candidates and parents at solution centers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Those who will be placed include graduates of public and private schools, as well as other re-entrants who wrote the Basic Education Certificate Examination last year.



In total, about 525,000 graduates, who qualified, will seek placement into 721 SHSs, technical and vocational schools of their choices which have declared about 535,000 vacancies.’’

Explaining further, Madam Cassandra Twum Ampofo said GES will ensure it gets its lines and system right to ensure all complaints are received.



‘’We must work hard to ensure we get our lines and system right to avoid any challenges when receiving placement-related issues whenever they are calling us. Apart from that those who cannot call but want to text, we have a messaging system to get people to answer, either text, Whatsapp or email system.’’ She stated on the morning show.



She further said students can change their schools as many as they want, unlike the previous days.



‘’ If you did not get a school and the system asks you to go for self-placement, even after choosing a school and later have a change of mind, you can still go ahead and change it as much as you can.’’