School selection process for BECE candidates to begin Aug. 23 to Sep. 4

Interface of the Computerized School Placement System

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the commencement of the school selection exercise for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.

In a statement issued on Friday, 11 August 2023, signed by its spokesperson Kwasi Kwarteng, the Ministry revealed that it has developed an informative video that elaborates on the school selection guidelines in order to provide clarity and guidelines on the school selection process.



“The video will be featured within schools and extensively broadcast on various television networks across the country. The video and the selection form will also be accessible on the official website of the Free Senior High School Secretariat,” the GES indicated.



Thus the in “School Showing of Selection Guidelines Video will start on August 21 to August 25 2023” with the specific date and time communicated to candidates by their Junior High School (JHS) headteachers.

While the “School Selection period has been scheduled from August 23 to September 4 2023. This is the period where you get the selection forms complete and submit them to your JHS head teacher," the statement added.



Meanwhile, this year’s BECE has ended.



The examination ended today, across all centres in the country.