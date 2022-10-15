Schools selection process to begin October 31

SHS students | File photo

The Ministry of Education has announced that it will begin streaming a video explaining the schools selection guidelines for prospective Senior High School (SHS) students from Monday, 24 October 2022.

The streaming of the video, will end on Friday, 29 October 2022.



The video is expected to be played on various radio and Television networks across the country.



The selection of schools by candidates, Parents/Guardians will also take place from Monday, 31 October to Friday, 18 November 2022.



A statement issued by the Ministry, Thursday, 13 October 2022, reiterated the Ministry’s commitment “to ensuring a smooth and effective school selection and placement process.”

Meanwhile, some 552,276 candidates are expected to write this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), the Ghana Education Service has disclosed.



Out of this number, 276,988 are males whilst 275, 288 are females.



The 2022 BECE will be written from Monday, 17th to Friday 21st October 2022 at all 2,023 designated centres throughout the country.