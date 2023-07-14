Scores injured in multiple vehicle crash at Gomoa Okyereko

Police have commenced investigation into the accident

Two passengers are severely injured while 55 others have sustained various degrees of injuries in a multiple vehicle accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Kasoa to Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

The accident involved a Yutong Bus with the Registration number As- 850-21, an articulated truck with a foreign registration number 349 HF 01and Hunda CR-V with the registration number GW- 970-20.



Passengers on the Yutong Bus were said to be travelling from Ho to Ivory coast.



Speaking to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, Driver of the Honda CR-V James Nii Ayi explained that an articulated truck was overtaking another articulated truck which resulted in the accident.



In the process, the Yutong Bus hit the backside of the Honda CR-V J car after the driver slowed down to avoid collision.

One person in the Honda car and another in the bus sustained seriously injuries and were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.



The other injured passengers are receiving treatment at the same health facility.



Police have commenced investigation into the accident.