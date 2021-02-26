Scriptural Position: What the Bible and Quran say about LGBTQ+

As the debate around same-sex marriages rages, different people have commented using different metric and looking through different lenses – and for good reason.

One of the key civil society groups in the anti LGBTQ+ conversation are the religious groups that have more often quoted scripture to back why same-sex relations are abhorrent and need not be countenanced.



The Catholic Bishops Conference issued a statement last week as did the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, in both cases, they quoted relevant scriptures.



GhanaWeb presents some of the scriptural texts that back their position on the matter.



What is the position of the Bible on homosexuality?



In the Old Testament, it was seen as a perversion and a pagan abomination. In Lev 18:22 we read, “You shall not lie with a male as with a woman; it is an abomination”. Similarly, in Lev 20:13 we read, “If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination; they shall be put to death, their blood is upon them.”

Another passage dealing with homosexuality is Gen 19:1-28. According to this passage, all the men in the sinful city of Sodom are depicted as threatening homosexual rape on the two male visitors given hospitality by Lot (Gen 19). These men were punished with death for their desire to commit this abomination.



Most of the references to homosexuality in the New Testament occur in the letters of Paul. The clearest is Rom 1:26-27. In this passage, Paul argues that pagans, even without the biblical revelation, ought to have honoured the true God but they turned instead to idolatry.



As a consequence of this primary disorder, God gave them over to sexual disorder as well, both women and men exchanging natural relations for unnatural ones: “For this reason God gave them up to dishonourable passions.



Their women exchanged natural relations for unnatural, and the men likewise gave up natural relations with women and were consumed with passion for one another, men committing shameless acts with men and receiving in their own persons the due penalty for their error” (Rom 1:26).



2 This passage (Rom 1:26) is the only biblical text that addresses the particular issue of homosexual behaviour between consenting females. Rom 1:27 is the clearest statement in the New Testament regarding the issue of homosexual behavior between consenting adult males.

Some interpreters suggest that Paul has in mind here sexual relations between men and boys (pederasty); however, Paul’s indictment seems to include all kinds of homosexual practice, female as well as male, and was not directed against one kind of homosexual practice in distinction from another.



In 1 Cor 6:9-10; 1 Tim 1:10 Paul speaks of homosexuality. These two verses may be discussed together. In 1 Cor 6:9-10 Paul says, “Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither the immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor sexual perverts nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor robbers will inherit the kingdom of God”.



In 1 Tim. 1:10 Paul speaks of “immoral persons, sodomites, kidnapers, liars, perjurers, and whatever else is contrary to sound doctrine”. The terms “sexual perverts” and “sodomites” in the two passages translate the same Greek word (arsenokoi) and refer to homosexuals.



What is the position of the Quran on homosexuality?



1. Going strictly by the Quranic teachings and the traditions of the holy prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) regarding the non-negotiable prohibition of same sex, the Muslim community in remains resolutely opposed to any attempt to legalise homosexuality as a way of life.

2. The Quranic prohibitions of same sex-marriage, in all its forms (ie: LGBTQI) is succinctly expressed through the story of Sodom and Gomorrah as indicated in the following text of the holy Quran: “And (remember ) Lut when he said to his people will you commit that abhorrent indecency such that no people in the world have ever done so before you’’ what’ will you continue to come with lust to men in place of women. You are indeed a people committing excesses in wasteful life. Q7: 80 - 84.



The negative attribution associated with homosexual act and which forms the basis for prohibitions are as follows: indecency, unprecedented abomination, unnatural lust for same sex etc and finally a route to wasteful and destructive life.



3. Islam stands vehemently opposed to homosexual inclinations because it constitutes a dangerous threat to the existence and sanity of human family values. According to the Quranic guidance, the pairing of male and female is a requirement for human procreation which is integral to natural order any sexual inclinations that runs counter to God’s natural order is considered an abomination, an aberration and therefore completely objectionable and reprehensive.



This finds basis from the following text of the holy Quran “O mankind! Fear your lord who has created you from a single human self and from it created its mate and from the pair of their scattered abroad a multitude of men and women Q4.”



Any sexual inclination that seeks to contradict God’s natural order is considered an abhorrent and therefore completely objectionable and reprehensible. According to the holy Quran, Muslims (believers) are duty bound to enjoin righteous deeds and prevent or prohibit indecent evil deeds.









