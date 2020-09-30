Secessionism cancerous, deal with it potently – Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

The secessionist group that besieged Juapong last Friday fomenting troubles in the Volta Region must be dealt with severely because they are a threat to the nation, Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said.

He told Stephen Anti on the Elections 360 on TV3 Wednesday September 30 that this matter can be cancerous in the country if not nipped in the bud immediately.



“I like the strength with which movements are being made to stop them from spreading. This thing can be cancerous. If it is not nipped in the bud now it can be dangerous. We are in the sub region and we know how things like these started.’



“The heavy military presence, the commitment by the chiefs shows that the region is not sleeping on the matter, the nation itself is not sleeping on the matter. Whatever it is the secessionists must be dealt with potently so that this thing doesn’t fester,” the Director of the Atta Mills Institute, said.



The group, after blocking major entry points in the Volta Region last Friday, attacked two police stations at Aveyime and Mepe, and seized 10 AK47 assault rifles after breaking into the police armoury.



They ransacked the police stations, released inmates in custody, physically assaulted and injured some officers.

The group, subsequently, blocked major roads to the Region and burnt car tyres.



However, a joint police-cum-military enforcement team rescued the police officers who were held hostage.



So far, 31 members of the secessionist group were arrested and, subsequently, airlifted to Accra and in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for interrogation.



One person died and several others sustained various degrees of injury during the exchange of fire between the security agencies and the secessionist group.



