Secessionist attacks: 'Akufo Addo will speak at the right time' – Oppong Nkrumah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will address the nation on the violent activities of the secessionist group ‘Western Togoland’ at a time he deems appropriate.

There have been calls on the President to speak on the matter with the largest opposition party, NDC questioning his silence.



Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa, has also described as surprising the silence of the President and the National Security Minister on the disturbances by secession groups in the Volta region.



According to Mr Bonaa, the President is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and must take the bull by the horn and address the country to assure citizens that he is charge of the situation.



Mr Bonaa added that the propaganda and information management by the government is not helpful and urged the government to be truthful.



But speaking to Joy News, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated that President Akufo Addo who is constantly being briefed on the happening will definitely make a statement at the right time.



“I think many people are expecting first of all that the ongoing threats and challenges are dealt with in the immediate and then subsequent to that the necessary collaboration needed to find a lasting solution is built.

“I’m not sure we are expecting that in the middle of this the Commander-In-Chief will be issuing statements here and there. I do know that he will speak to those issues once this threat is overcome.”



A group of persons believed to be members of Western Togoland separatist movement Monday down attacked the State Transport Corporation (STC) in the Volta regional capital of Ho.







In this latest attack allegedly carried out by the group which follows an earlier attack on some state institutions and police stations including mounting of roadblocks on Friday 25th September 2020, some drivers in the yard were beaten while two vehicles belonging to the company were set ablaze.



The vehicles including a 14-seater bus with registration number, GG-4054-19 was burnt totally while the second one GG-1737-19 had parts of it burnt.



