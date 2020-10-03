Secessionist attacks: Five more arrested over invading Police stations, stealing of AK 47 rifles

The suspects broke into the Police Stations and made away with the guns

The Police have picked up five more persons who allegedly invaded two police stations in the Volta Region.

They are; Bright Sosu, Desmond Sosu, Richard Doglo Ametefe, Benjamin Kpelive and Raphael Tettevi.



The accused who have no legal representation have been charged with three counts of conspiracy, stealing, participation in campaign by the Western Togoland group and causing unlawful damage.



The court presided over by Mrs Rosemary Baah Torsu remanded them in police custody after which they are to reappear on October 13.



Prosecution led by ASP Asare said the accused persons were residents and natives of Apepe, Battor and Dzolo in the Volta region and are also members of the Western Togoland group.

According to the prosecutor, the accused persons attacked the charge offices of these stations, overpowered few personnel on duty and vandalised properties such police vehicles, computers and office furnitures worth GH¢50,000.00







Prosecution said they further broke into the armoury of the Police Stations and made away with 10 AK47 rifles.



