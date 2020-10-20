Secessionists can create chaos in the country, don’t be complacent – NCCE Deputy Chair

Chair of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Samuel Akuamoah has urged all to erase the notion that the secessionist group who have in recent times struck do not have a case.

He said Ghanaians should not be complacent as these secessionist groups may create chaotic scenes in the country to create fear and panic in the country.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Mr Akuamaoh said: “We have a secessionist group that for the first time are coming out so strong…some perceive them to be people who are not serious in the business they want to do but I don’t want us to be complacent because these are elements who may be recruited and trained and deplored to scare by some faceless elements.



“But these people may also go lose and may not take instructions from their commanders, those who have recruited and deplored them so even at some stage when they command them they do not take the command and what happens, there would be chaos”.



He advised that key stakeholders meet with these secessionist groups for their concerns to be heard.

The NCCE has, on the other hand, deplored a strategy to engage these volta separatists.



“I don’t want to sound like a prophet of doom but I am saying that that group, we need to engage and from our end, we are finding a way of targeting all the stakeholders in this election including these elements and so we need to be very wary as people”, Mr Akuamoah added in the interview with GhanaWeb.



