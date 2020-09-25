Secessionists planned to attack major security installations – Letsa

Volta Regional minister Dr. Archibald Letsa

It has emerged that the secessionists who blocked major roads in parts of the Volta Regional actually planned to attack major installation sites in the region.

The Volta Regional Minister Dr. Archibald Letsa says the dawn operation could have been worse but for the timely intervention of the authorities there.



Speaking on the 3FM Morning show with Alfred Ocansey Dr Letsa revealed “What we witnessed this morning could have been worse.



“We picked intelligence and made sure their initial plan of widespread attack in the Volta Region was curtailed.



“They planned to attack major installations. I believe those were an afterthought when their original planned failed and so they went and blocked the roads. ” Dr Letsa stated.



“You know not long ago they erected billboards around the Asutuare area and we chased them and they had to move to other parts of the country which were soft spots.” He added.



According to him “ the Situation has been brought under control but said 21 people have been arrested whiles the Mepe Police Divisional Commander who was earlier reported kidnapped has been released.

The minister further said the group which planned the attack are made up of splinter groups and that the attackers are not coming from the area.







Separatist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), on Friday, September 25 mounted giant signposts in Juapong in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, welcoming people to what they call the Western Togoland.



The group is fighting for independence of ‘Western Togoland’ which include the entire Volta Region.



“We are seeking independence of our great motherland,” one of the separatists told journalists after they also blocked roads in Juapong in the early hours of Friday, September 25.