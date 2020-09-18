Security issues didn’t get needed attention in 2020 manifestos – Security analyst

The shooting incidents during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election remain topical

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa, has said security issues have been relegated to the background in the run-up to this year’s election.

Adam Bonaa, who is President of the Institute of Security Safety Policy Research (ISSAPR), told GhanaWeb on September 18, 2020, that considering that the country has been plagued with one security issue or another since 2017, they should have dominated the December 7 polls.



“Security issues are not getting the needed attention and it is the reason why some of us are bringing this security safety issues in…since 2017 till date, one of the issues that have gripped this nation has to do with security,” Adam Bonaa told GhanaWeb.



He said apart from the unsolved murders and gun violence, many national security personnel are worried about their welfare and career development.



He said when the security personnel are worried about their welfare issues, it affects their commitment to work.



“Some officers are worried when it comes to transparency, when it comes to promotion,” he said.

The ISSAPR President was speaking to GhanaWeb about an upcoming security roadshow.



The security roadshow is being organised by ISSAPR and scheduled for early October this year.



He told GhanaWeb that the roadshow will hit all regional capitals, discuss and analyse the various manifesto security safety promises of the major political parties.



He said the issue of the CAP 30 pension structure for the national security personnel, welfare issues and political interference in the work of the police will feature prominently in the discussions.



“We want to look at who is promising a transparency process when it comes to promotion in the security set up. And career path. Who is guaranteeing that you don’t retire from the service to become a watchman,” he said.

