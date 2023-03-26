See first photos of US Vice President Kamala Harris in Ghana

Kamala Harris speaking on her arrival at the Kotoka International Airport

The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, arrived in Accra with her husband, Douglas Emhoff, on Sunday, March 26, 2023, for her state tour of the country.

Dressed in a beige two-piece suit and a basic yet elegant stiletto to match, Kamala combined this with a chic white inner blouse.



The US vice president is expected to have a bilateral meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, March 27.



On Tuesday, she will deliver a speech at a special event at the Black Star Square and visit the Cape Coast slave castle.



On Wednesday, Kamala Harris is expected to meet with women entrepreneurs and discuss the economic empowerment of women, where she will announce continent-wide public and private sector investments by the US government.



The US vice president will leave Ghana for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in the afternoon on Wednesday (March 29, 2023), where she will be for some days before departing for Zambia for a final destination on her Africa tour.



