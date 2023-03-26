5
Watch scenes from KIA as Ghana await arrival of Kamala Harris

121611489 Colonoscopykamalaharrisbrieflytakeoverasactingu.s.presidentasjoebidendocolonoscopy Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris

Sun, 26 Mar 2023

The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, is set to arrive in Ghana for her three-day visit.

Audio-visuals shared by GhanaWeb’s partner GNA from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) show preparatory works to receive the US vice president.

Person of the Secret Service can be seen all over the airport ensuring that there is no security breach.

Officials of the Secret Service can also be seen in the video searching media persons before they are led into the media area.

View audio-visual for the KIA below:









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
