See inside Asanteman’s plush, magnificent 'Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall'

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Monday, April 15, 2024, commissioned a majestic hall for the Ashanti Kingdom named after him - the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall.

According to manhyiapalace.org, the magnificent traditional yet ultramodern edifice has a 400-capacity cocktail lounge, offices, a 2000-capacity fully air-conditioned and acoustically designed hall, about 60 washrooms, a parking lot, and a state-of-the-art kitchen.



The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall also has a 150-capacity car park and a compound.



The interior of the hall has elaborate detailing of traditional designs. For instance, the walls show a three-dimensional replica of the Golden Stool, a man playing the talking drum, and several Adinkra symbols.



Speaking at the hall's commissioning, Juabenhene Nana Otu Siriboe II said it would host private Asanteman meetings, get-togethers, symposiums, cultural performances, and other events.



He also disclosed that the hall was named after the Asantehene to immortalize the king's legacy for future generations.



"The construction of the building was done inconspicuously. His Majesty informed me about it when I was elected to chair the 25th Anniversary Planning Committee and brought me here to see it. I later met the members of the committee to jaw-jaw to request that it be named after him. This will be a remarkable legacy to his name forever. This is one of the many things His Majesty has done and the next generations will come to meet the building with his name and the fact that it is taking place during his Silver Jubilee," he said.

On the project's funding, the Juabenhene said that the Asantehene, even though he could have relied on his sub-chiefs to fund the project, decided to fully fund it himself.



