See the state of abandoned Assin North road after the by-election

Abandoned road in Assin Akonfudi

The massive construction of roads and other social amenities that was seen in the Assin North Constituency prior to the by-election in the constituency have reportedly ceased.

According to reports, most of the contractors commissioned by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government have left project sites with their equipment abandoning projects they just started with state funds.



A video shared by Peace FM showed one of the abandoned road projects in Assin Akonfudi, a suburb of the Assin North Constituency.



Most parts of the road had been graded but only a fraction of one side of it has been tarred.



One can even see the bitumen applied on some parts of the road without gravels.



The residents according to Peace FM have been complaining bitterly about the abandonment of the road.

They are saying that the government was only deceiving them into voting for their candidate in the by-election.



About the Assin North election:



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.

The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.



IB/WA