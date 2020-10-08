Seeking 2nd term appropriate – U/E chiefs to Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Upper East Regional House of Chiefs says the performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will ensure victory in his quest for a second-term.

Speaking on behalf of members, outgoing President of the House Naba Orlando Awuni II said they recognize the numerous projects undertaken since 2017 when Mr Akufo-Addo ascended the presidency.



He listed the under-construction Bolgatanga-Bawku road, the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam and the provision of ambulances for each constituency in the Upper East Region as a few of the projects initiated by the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



Naba Awuni II said despite the constitution debarring chiefs from engaging in active party politics, tradition, on the other hand, requires them to commend whoever does something good.



Therefore, he stressed that the second-term being sought by Mr Akufo-Addo is “appropriate and indeed it shall be granted by your performance and that will ensure victory for you”.

“Your Excellency, the gospel being preached by your own self and your competitors are all noted and I believe Ghanaians are taking note of the preaching and that will guide on the 7th of December 2020 polls.”



He prayed for peace to prevail before, during and after the elections.



“After all, we have one Ghana with a common destiny.”