Sefwi-Danyame: Nigerian national found dead in his room

File Photo

A Nigerian national in his forties, identified as Ogah or Nigeria man, was discovered dead in his room at Sefwi-Danyame in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

According to reports, the middle-aged man fell ill and was taken to the hospital for treatment.



The Unit Committee Chairperson for Sehwi Danyame Felicia Adoma revealed to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio that the deceased was from Nigeria and came to the community with his fellow countrymen to engage in galamsey.



According to her, it took the intervention of neighbours and residents to contribute some funds before Ogah was admitted to the hospital after becoming ill.



He was later released, but died on Monday, February 20, 2023, according to her.

Madam Adomah stated that the landlord and other individuals were always contributing to buying food for the Ogah because he lacked funds.



She claimed that when some of his neighbours went to check on him, they discovered him dead and had no choice but to call the police.



Attempts to contact his family members in Ghana and Nigeria have been futile.



She has since appealed to the public for help in identifying the deceased’s family.