Sege NDC launches 2020 election campaign

File Photo: NDC flag

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sege Constituency has launched its election campaign to propagate the contents of the ‘People's Manifesto’ to constituents.

Stephen Quaye, Sege Constituency Chairman, NDC, launched the campaign, and introduced the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Mr Christian Corletey Otuteye to the people as their parliamentary candidate.



Mr Quaye said even though the campaign team would be embarking on house to house campaign, party faithful must also spread the good news in the manifesto.



"Don't allow yourselves to be deceived by people who have nothing good to offer our constituency. Go, spread the word and tell everyone you meet from now till 7th December that John Dramani Mahama, and Christian Corletey Otuteye, are the best choice of candidates for the Sege Constituency, "he emphasized.

Mr. Christian Corletey Otuteye said he performed better in his first term than the second term because the NDC was not in power, and therefore charged the constituents to vote John Mahama back to power.



"If you vote me out and bring someone else to work with President Mahama, the person cannot work as expected and since I know much of your problems already, addressing them would be very easy so bring back John Dramani Mahama, and maintain me on the seat too, and the good work you know will bounce back, "he said.



Madam Comfort Doyoe Kudjo-Ghansah, MP for the Ada, Mr. Samuel Nartey George, MP for Ningo-Prampram, Mr. Fuseini Bashir Alhassan, and other party executives were present at the campaign launch.