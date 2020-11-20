Sekondi fire: 44-year-old victim dies in hospital

Fire disaster

A 44-year man who was in critical condition due to the fire outbreak that occurred at the Sekondi Landing Beach, near the Naval Base on Thursday, has died at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

Kweku Abeiku died in the early hours of Friday.



Two other victims are still at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital receiving treatment.



The fire incident occurred at Sekondi Landing Beach near Sekondi Naval Base at 17:00hours on Thursday.

Six fire tenders were used to battle the fire which lasted for one hour and 48 minutes.



Three fire claps of thunder from Ghana National Fire Service, 1 from the Ghana Navy, 1 from the Ghana Air Force and the other was from Ghana Port and the Harbours Fire Service.



According to the Western Regional PRO of the Ghana National Fire Service, DOIII Emmanuel Bonney, the cause of the fire was the transfer of fuel from one container to another.