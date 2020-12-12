Sekou Nkrumah proposes six-year term for Presidents in Ghana

Dr Sekou Nkrumah

Son of Ghana’s First President Dr Sekou Nkrumah believes that there is a need to be a rethink Ghana’s electoral processes in view of recent happenings.

To him, as a developing country, there is a need for the country to give each president six years in power.



Apart from the six years, Sekou believes that it’s imperative for every President to be given one term to prosecute their agenda of development.



“Four years is a pretty short time for a government to do much, especially for a developing country like ours. I believe it is time we change the format to elections every six years, with a one-term president only!” he said in a post shared on his Facebook page.



On Ghana’s just-ended election, he believes that the losing party should rather go to court.



“I can’t sit here in Arizona and tell you about elections rigging! But if NDC feels strongly about it, then they should go to court like NPP did in 2012!”

John Dramani Mahama and the NDC says the Electoral Commission has stolen the election for the NPP and therefore will not accept the results as declared by the commission.



The former President describes the results as fictionalized and has indicated that his party is auditing their pink sheet and will inform Ghanaians of their next move in the coming days.







