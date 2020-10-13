Select Committee on Defence & Interior meets IGP over murder of MP

James Oppong-Boanuh, Inspector-General of Police (IGP)

The Chairman of Parliament’s Select Committee on Defence and interior, Seth Kwame Acheampong, says the committee is meeting the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, this week to brief the members on the security situation in the country.

According to Mr Acheampong, there are so many security challenges which require attention in the country.



“This week we are meeting the IGP as a committee,” he said on 3FM’s morning show, Sunrise.



“We have written to him and when he appears to us, we will mandate that he brings the said statistics to us and we will share it with him that is the power given to us and also as a representative of the people.”



He highlighted the many security issues happening in the country.



Within the last few months Ghana has recorded a number of unresolved murder cases including the recent killing of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, who was murdered in cold blood by suspected armed robbers.

Mr Acheampong, who is also MP for Mpraeso Constituency, agrees that there are challenges with recruitment but the government is on top of the security situation.



Meanwhile, the Ranking Member of the Committee, James Agalga, says all is not well and that there is a lot of tension in the country.



According to him, in his constituency alone a number of robbery incidents have been recorded in the last two weeks.



He said two people have been shot dead in his constituency and are recuperating at the hospital.



The Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has meanwhile summoned the Minister for Interior to appear before the House to brief the house on the security situation.