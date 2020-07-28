General News

Selecting Prof Opoku-Agyemang goes beyond affirmative action – John Mahama

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (L) and John Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the December elections, John Dramani Mahama, has said the selection of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate was not to make up for the long neglect of women in Ghana’s politics.

Speaking at an event in Accra on Monday, July 27, 2020, to formally unveil Prof Opoku-Agyemang, Mr Mahama said his running mate is first and foremost a very accomplished woman.



“The choice of Prof Opoku-Agyemang is over and above Affirmative Action because she is more than qualified to serve as Vice President of this country.



“She is a woman who has contributed to shattering the many glass ceilings that have held women down for generations by becoming the first female to lead and to manage a public university in Ghana,” he said.



The unveiling event at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) comes after the party’s National Executive Council unanimously approved Prof Opoku-Agyemang as John Mahama’s running mate earlier this month.

Speaking at the event at UPSA, John Mahama said he was grateful to the founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings and the elders for supporting his running mate choice.



“I can say confidently that we have made the best choice for Ghana,” Mr Mahama said.



He said the selection of Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang is informed by the fact that women form the majority of Ghana’s workforce and hence must be made to lead in key areas of national affairs to advance the country's progress.

